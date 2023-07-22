Rockers shut down Ducks, 6-0
BY GREER SMITH
ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT — Rockers starting pitcher Justin Nicolino and two relievers kept the Long Island Ducks from getting off the ground Saturday.
Nicolino scattered three hits and struck out six over seven innings, and Jameson McGrane and Ryan Dull did the rest by retiring the side in order in the eighth and ninth as the High Point downed the Ducks 6-0 at Truist Point stadium.
The shutout was third of the season and first since June 21 for the Rockers, who improved to 49-27 and 8-5 in the second half.
Nicolino, who improved to 3-0, gave up a one-out single in the first to Brantley Bell, then retired 16 consecutive batters, a string broken when Bell reached first on a slow roller to the left side of the infield in the sixth. Bell stole second and Alejandro De Aza followed with a single to right. Bell looked as if he had a chance to score but right fielder Ben Aklinski fired a strike to the plate and catcher Brian Parreira applied the tag in time and held on to the ball.
Beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of Nicolino’s outing, “He controlled the strike zone from the first batter through seven innings. That’s as good as he’s pitched all year. He was having fun and he’s fun to play behind when he’s throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters. He left a couple pitchers up but when you;ve got D.J. (Burt) out there and Ben out there and Joe (Johnson) out there and Yoh out there and whoever else, they can run them down. It was a really good performance.”
Aklinski’s shutout saving throw to the plate was his seventh fielding assist from the outfield this season.
“So soon as it was hit, I said, ‘He’s out,’” Keefe said. “If Benny comes up with it clean, you know he’s going to throw a one-hopper to the plate and Brian had it played perfectly. He got in front of the plate so he could put the tag on. It was just an excellent play.”
Aklinski also provided a big early blow offensively, a three-run homer that got High Point on the board in the first and was the only disruption in a pitching duel between Nicolino and Ducks starter Joe Iorio, who dropped to 3-6.
D.J. Burt provided the Rockers first hit when he singled with one out. Dai-Kang Yang then hit a grounder that third baseman Joe DeCarlo fielded and then dropped when he tried to make a throw. That gave the Rockers two runners when Aklinski skied a drive that just cleared the left field wall for his 12th homer of the year.
Iorio allowed just one hit and two walks in the remainder of his five innings of work.
The Rockers scored their other three runs in the eighth. With one out, D.J. Burt singled and stole second and Yang walked. After Aklinski grounded out, they scored when Ryan Grotjohn doubled off the center field wall. Grotjohn crossed the plate when Parreria singled.
Burt and Aklinski went 2 for 4. Long, Grotjohn, Parreria and Michael Martinez were 1 for 4.
The teams meet again today at 4:05 p.m.