HIGH POINT — The Rockers posted the second-best overall record in the Atlantic League at 64-55. That wasn’t good enough to get them into the Atlantic League playoffs.
High Point was left out because it did not win either the South Division first or second half and its potential wild-card berth was eliminated when Southern Maryland won the North Division second half on Sunday’s final day of the season instead of first-half winner Long Island.
So on Monday, after a season-ending 8-1 loss on Sunday at Lancaster in which Logan Moore’s homer was the only High Point run, the Rockers started clearing out while Southern Maryland and Long Island started the North Division series while first-half winner Lexington faced second-half winner Charleston in the South.
“It was disappointing we didn’t make the playoffs,” Rockers president Pete Fisch said. “We put it in other people’s hands. You always want to put it in your control. We didn’t take care of business when we needed. It came back to get us. But all in all, it was a great season.
“When we started the season our definition of a successful season was a COVID-free season, not losing any games to the virus, and we did. ... We were vigilant. We did our testing. The players knew the importance of it so we were pleased to get through.”
The Rockers posted a winning record in each half. They finished 31-29 and four games behind Lexington in the first half and 33-26 and 2.5 games behind Charleston in the second.
High Point might have also kept Southern Maryland from winning the North second half by winning 5 of 6 games between the two clubs Oct. 1-7. Instead, they split 3-3.
“You look back and when you fall just short, you can always say there were some games here and there that you could have won,” Fisch said. “You always want to win and be as competitive as possible. You hate to be the second-best team in the league and just fifth in the playoff race. That’s disappointing because you have to start over again. But, I’m confident with the way we approach things, we will start with the idea that we want to be in the playoffs. And hopefully we have a normal year to the extent we play 140 games on a regular time-frame."
High Point had its chances to take control of the South Division in September but went 4-9 against Charleston for the month. They were swept by the Dirty Birds in their last three-game series.
“You look at the last West Virginia series, even if we take 1 of 3 or 2 of 3, that changes things,” Fisch said.
The Rockers started out hot, winning 7 of 10 despite losing 10 players when their contracts purchased by Major League organizations or Mexican League teams either just before the season began or right after it started.
“Had we kept our lineup from the beginning of the year, it’s safe to say we’d be in the playoffs,” Fisch said. “But this league is about giving players a second chance and Jamie and our coaching staff are about giving players the best opportunity. ... We’re here to do both — win and move guys on. We did that and had the second-best record in the league.”
The talent drain took effect as the Rockers struggled in June, in part thanks to a lack of hitting and a bullpen that consistently gave up leads, while Keefe tried to rebuild the roster.
The Rockers signed infielder Stephen Cardullo and first baseman Jerry Downs in June, center fielder Johnny Field in July, activated Major League second baseman Michael Martinez in early August and outfielder Quicny Latimore in late August.
With the bullpen and hitting improved, they won 12 of their last 16 in July and then went 16-10 while batting .300 with 33 home runs in August. They started September 12-9, helped by league batting leader Michael Russell returning after sitting six weeks because of a broken jaw. The hitting and starting pitching tailed off in a 6-8 finish over the last three weeks.
“Middle relief was our nemesis early on and then we weren’t able to drive in runs with men in scoring position,” Fisch said. “That happens but it’s magnified when you are in a playoff race when you are playing a first-place team or fighting for first place, and we can’t seem to push guys across. We were able to bounce out of it and that says a lot about your coaching staff.”
