HIGH POINT — Tyler Ladendorf and Giovanny Alfonzo each hit a three-run home run, Ben Aklinski belted a solo shot and the Rockers prevailed 18-7 Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep of the Lexington Legends with a second straight romp.
Ladendorf cracked his fifth homer and Alfonzo lifted his second as High Point broke open a close game with a eight-run sixth that turned a one-run lead into a 15-6 advantage.
The Rockers mustered the big inning on the strength of seven hits and a walk. With one out, Aklinski started it with a single and scored on Jerry Downs’ double. Xander Wiel followed with a double that scored Downs. After Logan Morrison walked, Ladendorf homered, pushing the lead to 12-6.
Jay Gonzalez and Mike Gullino followed with back-to-back singles. Alfonzo then homered to left as the last batter faced by Jeff Johnson, who gave up all the runs and hits in the inning.
The 18 runs tied the most the season and coupled with the 13 on Saturday, set the season-high for runs in consecutive games. The Rockers pounded out 18 hits, which also tied for the most this season.
Aklinski started the offensive show with a homer to center in the first (his 10th of the season). He also hit a two-run single as part of a four-run fourth and a one-run single in a three-run eighth in which the Rockers laced five straight singles and sacrifice fly. He finished 4 for 6 with four RBIs (upping his total for the season to 38) and two runs scored (upping his team-best to 45).
“I was lucky enough to get it over the fence,” Aklinski said. “”It’s not fun when it hits the fence. It’s nice to be at home, get some sleep and come out here in front of the home fans. The past couple of weeks when we weren’t at home, I made some adjustments that weren’t great. I went downhill for a couple of weeks but I’m back where I want to be and I’m starting to roll a little bit.”
The victory was the fourth straight for the Rockers, who improved to 34-25.
“It helped being back at home after being away a week,” Aklinski said. “I think the series at Charleston took a lot out of us and then the long travels to Long Island. We got a good night’s sleep. We won that close game (Friday, 2-1 against the Legends) and I think that just got the guys excited. We won a close game Friday night and I think that just got us excited.”
Eight of the nine hitters in the Rockers’ starting lineup got at least one hit.
Downs and Wiel each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. In addition to their run scoring hits in the sixth, each joined Aklinski in driving in a run in the ninth. Gulino was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Gonzalez was 3 for 5 with a run driven in (on a fifth-inning grounder) and three runs scored. Alfonzo was 2 for 5 and Ladendorf 1 for 3.
Jonah Scolaro picked up the win, improving to 2-1. He gave up three runs (one in the first on a RBI groundout and two in the third on a double and a groundout) and four hits. Lexington pulled to within 7-6 in the sixth when it scored three runs on five straight singles.
Lexington starter David Lebron, who gave up four runs and three hits in the first three innings, took the loss on the mound.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Charleston on Tuesday then return to Truist Point on Friday for three games as they face North Division first-half champion Southern Maryland for the first time this season.