CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – Jerry Downs clubbed a three-run home run and the Rockers defeated the Long Island Ducks 7-1 Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak. The game was interrupted by fog a night after fog brought an end to the series opener with Long Island leading after six innings.
High Point (14-7) trailed 1-0 when Downs homered with Xander Wiel and Logan Morrison on base in the fourth. Quincy Latimore and Ben Aklinski scored in the sixth on a throwing error.
In the eighth, Latiomore scored on a sacrifice fly and Downs scored on a passed ball.
Jheyson Manzueta was the winning pitcher and improved to 1-1. He struck out six and allowed a run and four hits in the first six innings.
Ryan Dull, Adam Choplick and Bryce Hensley combined tg hold the Ducks hitless over the last three innings.