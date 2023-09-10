WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers broke out of a tie in the seventh inning and posted their fourth win by defeating Southern Maryland 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.
The Rockers regained the lead in the Atlantic League South Division second half race at 33-21 as they moved a half-game ahead of Gastonia, which lost to Charleston. High Point also improved to 74-43 and tied the franchise record for wins in a season set in 2019.
High Point scored four runs in the fourth as it broke a 1-1 tie. Quincy Latimore led off with a walk from Southern Maryland starter Spencer Johnston, stole second and went to third when Michael Martinez singled to third. Blue Crabs reliever Andre Scrubb, who played at High Point University, came on and walked Diego Goris, uncorking a wild pitch that allowed Latimore to score the go-ahead run as Martinez went to second. D.J. Burt singled and scored Martinez for a 3-1 Rockers advantage. With Burt on third, Goris stole second as the throw from catcher Joe Deluca went into center field, allowing Burt and Goris to score for a 5-1 High Point lead.
So. Maryland threatened in the seventh off reliever Cam Bedrosian, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Khalil Lee sent a sharp grounder to third where Goris was able to make a backhand stab, step on third and fire to first for an inning-ending double play.
High Point added insurance runs in the eighth. Consecutive walks to Beau Taylor and Latimore preceded an RBI single by Goris. Blue Crab reliever Jacob Gilliland loaded the bases before he was replaced by Jim Fuller, who walked Dai-Kang Yang, forcing in a run and giving Rockers a 7-1 lead. Jameson McGrane retired the Blue Crabs in order in the eighth.
K.C. Hobson powered his 19th homer of the year for the Blue Crabs in the bottom of the ninth off Taylor Guerrieri to make it a 7-2 game.
The Blue Crabs tallied first, reaching Rockers’ starter Jheyson Manzueta for a single run in the fourth. The Rockers drew even in the fifth. Latimore beat out an infield grounder to third. With one out, Diego Goris singled to center as Latimore advanced to second. Burt then blooped a single to right, allowing Latimore to score the tying run.
Manzueta, who wasn’t replaced until the bottom of the seventh, picked up the win, improving to 6-1. In six innings of work, he allowed seven hits but just one run while walking one and striking out three.
Latimore finished the game with a team-high two RBI while adding a pair of hits and two runs scored. Martinez, Goris and Burt each had two hits for the Rockers. Braxton Lee and Joe Deluca led So. Maryland with three hits apiece.
The Rockers will play the Blue Crabs at 12:05 p.m. today in a game that was postponed Saturday night because of rain. After that, High Point will head to York to start a three-game series with the Revolution.