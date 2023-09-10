WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers broke out of a tie in the seventh inning and posted their fourth win by defeating Southern Maryland 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers regained the lead in the Atlantic League South Division second half race at 33-21 as they moved a half-game ahead of Gastonia, which lost to Charleston. High Point also improved to 74-43 and tied the franchise record for wins in a season set in 2019.