STATEN ISLAND — The Rockers did all of their scoring in the top of the ninth inning and defeated Staten Island 4-1 on Saturday at Community Park.
With the Ferry Hawks up by a run, Jerry Downs reached second on a fielding error. Quincy Latimore doubled and pinch runner Michael Russell scored the tying run. Logan Morrison walked and was replaced by pinch runner Johnny Field. Michael Martnez doubled, scoring Latimore and Field, giving High Point the lead. Chris Proctor followed with a run-scoring single and the 4-1 lead.
The rally came against Chris Nunn, who gave up a walk-off single to Ben Aklinski last week at Truist Point.
The victory was the eighth in a row for High Point as the Rockers improved to 23-8.
Adam Choplick retired Staten Island in order in the bottom of the inning and was credited for a save. Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta (2-1) went the first eight innings, gave up a run in the sixth and five hits, struck out six and walked two.