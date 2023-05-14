rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Rookie outfielder John Daly drove in the go-ahead run when he thwarted completion of a double play by beating a throw to first and the Rockers defeated Gastonia 4-3 on Sunday at Truist Point.

High Point (13-3) trailed by a run entering the inning. Ben Aklinski and Ryan Grotjohn started the rally by drawing walks. Brian Perreira, who brought the Rockers within a run in the seventh with a solo homer that just cleared the top of the right field wall, laced a solid single through the right side of the infield and Aklinski scored the tying run.

