HIGH POINT — Rookie outfielder John Daly drove in the go-ahead run when he thwarted completion of a double play by beating a throw to first and the Rockers defeated Gastonia 4-3 on Sunday at Truist Point.
High Point (13-3) trailed by a run entering the inning. Ben Aklinski and Ryan Grotjohn started the rally by drawing walks. Brian Perreira, who brought the Rockers within a run in the seventh with a solo homer that just cleared the top of the right field wall, laced a solid single through the right side of the infield and Aklinski scored the tying run.
That brought Daly to the plate. He hit a bouncer to shortstop Jack Reinheimer, who threw to second and easily got Perreira on a force out. Daly, known for his speed, beat the relay to first by a step, enabling Grotjohn’s spring across the plate to count.
“Going up to the plate, third and first, I knew all I had to do was put the ball in play,” Daly said. “If I put it in the air, the run was scoring. If I put it on the ground, I knew I wasn’t getting doubled up.”
Ryan Dull retired the Honey Hunters in order in the ninth on two strikeouts and a flyout in earning his third save of the season. Jeremy Rhoades, who tossed a scoreless eighth helped by an inning-ending double play with a runner on third, got the win, his third of the season.
Daly, who played in college last year and was seeing action for the seventh time as a Rocker, also stole three bases and robbed the Honey Hunters (10-5) of a home run with a leaping catch.
“He doesn’t know how good he is right now because he’s a little shy on baseball knowledge, and that’s where we’re here to help him,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We have to be careful with him because he’s nursing a bit of a hamstring issue (suffered in spring training). I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to see a groundball hit.
“He was out in front (with his swing) but that meant he was a step early getting out of the (batters) box and I knew he wasn’t going to let anyone beat him to the bag. And it also helped that Brian Perreira, who is no small man, was bearing down on the guy at second.”
Daly crossed the plate with the Rockers first run in the second when he walked, stole second and scored on John Nogowski’s single.
“It was nice to see the young kinds like Daly and Parreira to come though,” Keefe said.
With the score tied 1-1, High Point had a chance to take the lead when they loaded the bases against Gastonia starter Bryan Sammons on a double, single and hit batter. Zach Mort replaced Sammons by forcing a fly to right.
Gastonia went up 3-1 by scoring two against High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan in the fifth. With two out, Lamar Briggs and Reinheimer laced singles through the left side of the infield and J.C. Escarra ripped a two-run double.
Gabriel Castellanos, Cam Cotter, Rhoades and Dull combined in shutting out Gastonia over the last four innings.
“Liam threw the ball well,” Keefe said. “He could have gotten out of there with no runs, he threw the ball so well. He kept up in the game. That’s as good as I’ve seen him throw, staying down in the strike zone all night. He gave up two well hit balls and there were a couple that got through the infield that shouldn’t have.
“Our offense isn’t going to quit. That’s the thing. Eventually you are going to make mistakes and we’re going to take care of it. And we were able to do that today.”
The Rockers begin a six-game road trip at Southern Maryland on Tuesday.