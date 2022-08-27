HIGH POINT – Logan Morrison had five hits and the Rockers rallied past Gastonia 8-3 in the opener of a three-game series Friday in front of a crowd of 2,124 at Truist Point.
High Point improved to 59-53 and remained a half-game behind Kentucky in the Atlantic League wild-card race.
Down 3-1, High Point burst into the lead by scoring five times in the seventh, using four walks, two hits and a hit batter.
Morrison started the scoring with a bases-loaded RBI single before pinch-hitter Michael Martinez beat out an infield single to score the second run. With the bases still loaded, Quincy Latimore was hit by a pitch, Roldani Baldwin drew a walk and Tyler Ladendorf plated the final run with a fielder’s choice.
The Rockers added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Michael Russell and Morrison’s bloop single to center that scored Russell.
In the top of the ninth, Gastonia’s Luis Roman lined a potential extra base hit into the gap in left-center but Aklinski made a remarkable diving catch to keep the Honey Hunters off the bases.
Junior Rincon (W, 2-1) earned the win by pitching a shutout inning in the seventh. Mitch Atkins started and went four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking our four. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Atkins while Tyler Higgins shut down Gastonia with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth. Ryan Dull closed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning aided by Aklinski’s highlight catch.
Gastonia scored in top of the first and Morrison hit a score-tying solo homer in the bottom of the inning. The Honey Hunters went up 3-1 in the fourth on a RBI double and a two-run homer.
Euclides Leyer took the loss, yielding two runs and five runs in just a third of an inning in the seventh.
The Rockers and Honey Hunters will meet in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.