HIGH POINT — Michael Russell enjoyed the twists and turns of the Rockers final regular-season home game that ended in a crucial 9-7 victory over Southern Maryland on Sunday.
“This was a fun game,” said the High Point infielder who leads the Atlantic League batting race. We were up, they were up. We were up, they were up then we were up. It was a roller-coaster of a game. And it was such a huge win for us, we really needed it. It was an all-around good day at the park going into an off day.”
The lead did change five times, with the Rockers going in front for good in the bottom of the fourth and then riding their bullpen the rest of the way.
Taking two of three in the series against the Blue Crabs, High Point moved five ahead of them in the race for a possible wild-card berth with seven to play and could wrap it up by winning two in a three-game series at Southern Maryland that begins on Tuesday.
For the wild-card berth to open up, first-half North winner Long Island must win the second half and the Ducks are only a half-game ahead of the Blue Crabs.
High Point could still get in the playoffs by overtaking Charleston for the South Divisions second-half title but the Dirty Birds remained 3.5 games ahead by rallying past Lexington in the ninth on Sunday.
“We have to go out and just get everyone we can,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said.
Ending a two-week stretch of struggling to produce-run scoring doubles played a key factor for the Rockers.
Quincy Nieporte, James McOwen and Jerry Downs each hit two-run doubles and Jared Mitchell drove in one with a ground-rule two-bagger.
“We had three two-out doubles with runners in scoring position and that hasn’t happened in like 16 days,” Keefe said. “It was like a breath of fresh air. We got rid of that little demon, that little guy that was bothering us the last couple of weeks.”
Nieporte and McOwen combined for a four-run third that put High Point up 5-2. After the Blue Crabs regained the lead on two two-run homers in the top of the fourth, Downs drove in the go-ahead runs and Mitchell delivered what proved to be the game-winner in the bottom of the inning, making it 8-6.
“We had to come back,” Downs said. “We can’t let them go up by that much. We just had to battle and just try to chip away as much as we could. We did a good job of coming back and not letting them get away.”
Downs lifted a blooper into shallow center that dropped in with three Blue Crabs near, allowing Russell and Quincy Latimore to score, making it 7-6. Downs then scored, putting High Point up two, when Mitchell hit a ball that bounced over the left field wall.
“He came inside with a fastball and I was just able to flick it into the outfield,” Downs said of his hit. “It got in for a double and scored those two runs. You’ve got to take those sometimes. Last night, I hit two balls hard that were caught and sometimes you hit those soft ones and they find a way to fall in.”
Southern Maryland managed one in the sixth on a RBI double but the Rockers scored an insurance run in the eighth.
Russell hit a bouncer to third, was safe at first when the throw sailed wide of the bag and allowed him to go to second.
“I don’t know if I did anything (to influence the throw),” Russell said. “But if someone wants to give me credit for it, I’ll take it.”
Russell went to third on Michael Martinez’s grounder to the right side of the infield. Latimore hit a sacrifice fly to center, enabling Russel to score for the third time in the game.
Southern Maryland went in order in the ninth. Russell made a running, driving catch in foul territory midway down the left field line for the second out.
“You are alway weary of where the fence is,” Russell said. “Besides that I had a good bead on it and I saw it the whole way. I knew I could slide and not go over the fence.”
That capped a day in which Russell went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and upped his batting average to .372. No other Rocker had more than one hit.
“That play in the ninth shows you who he is,” Keefe said. “He can do everything on a baseball field. There’s nothing he can’t do. He can do it there, Double-A, Triple-A, the big leagues. That’s who he is.”
Giovanny Alfonzo closed it, ranging to his left at shortstop to scoop up a grounder and then gunning to first for the final out. Keefe said Alfonzo returned to the lineup this weekend despite hand issues.
“It was a heck of a series, a hard-fought series by everybody,” Keefe said. “It’s nice to have Gio back in the lineup. His hand’s killing him but he’s playing. It doesn’t matter. It’s that time of year. You’ve got to put it behind you. Every pitch counts.”
High Point University product Joe Johnson, who got the Rockers out of the fourth after Ryan Chaffee gave up the pair of two-run homers, was the winning pitcher, going to 4-0. Patrick Baker, who allowed the three High Point runs in the bottom of the fourth, was the loser.
Relief pitchers Bryce Hensley, Huascar Brazoban, Ryan Dull, Jameson McGrane and Kyle Halbohn worked an inning each as they kept the Blue Crabs from tying or taking the lead from the fifth inning on. Halbohn earned a save with a perfect ninth.