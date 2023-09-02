Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — The Rockers made a run at staging what would have been the biggest comeback in franchise history Saturday but couldn’t pull it off before an enthusiastic crowd of 2,215 at Truist Point.

Trailing by eight runs against York, High Point scored five in the seventh to pull within three then got the go-ahead run to the plate with bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. A flyout ended that threat and only one Rockers batter reached base in the ninth as the Revolution won 9-6 while the High Point record for largest deficit overcome remained at five runs.