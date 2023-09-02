HIGH POINT — The Rockers made a run at staging what would have been the biggest comeback in franchise history Saturday but couldn’t pull it off before an enthusiastic crowd of 2,215 at Truist Point.
Trailing by eight runs against York, High Point scored five in the seventh to pull within three then got the go-ahead run to the plate with bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. A flyout ended that threat and only one Rockers batter reached base in the ninth as the Revolution won 9-6 while the High Point record for largest deficit overcome remained at five runs.
The Rockers (60-40) lost for the fourth game in a row and fifth time in six games. They fell to 28-18 and dropped 3.5 games behind leader Gastonia in the ALPB South Division second half.
Two newcomers, one an emergency fill-in, contributed in the seventh inning rally.
Diego Goris, an infielder who was traded by the Rockers to Charleston last season and returned Friday as the player oto be named later from that deal, started the inning with a walk and Ben Aklinski smashed a one-out home run to left, making it 9-3. Zander Wiel singled and after a flyout, Ryan Grotjohn doubled to deep left center, scoring Wiel and marking the end for Revolution reliever Ben Dum.
Nelvin Correa replaced Dum and walked Dai-Kang Yang. Jake Marshall, a construction company owner from Arlington, Virginia, who played for Southern Maryland in 2021 and was signed as a emergency catcher for the weekend with Brian Parreria away at a wedding and Beau Taylor injured, then laced a single to center that scored Grotjohn. Yang crossed the plate on a passed ball, making the score 9-6.
In the eighth, Goris and Aklinski punched singles and pinch hitter Emmanuel Tapia walked but the rally ended when Grotjohn lifted a routine fly ball to left.
York got on the board first on an RBI single and the Rockers countered in the bottom of the inning when Wiel laced a single that scored Shed Long Jr., who led off with a ground rule double.
The Revolution (63-49, 26-23) scored five more runs against Rockers starter Austin Ross, who made his first start and was lifted with two outs in the fourth after Drew Mendoza reached on an error. Bryce Hensley replaced Ross and surrendered a homer to Jhon Nunez and two-run double by Nellie Rodriguez that completed York’s scoring.
Hensley surrendered just a single in the fifth. Joe Johnson retired the Revolution in order in the sixth, seventh and eighth, and Cam Bedrosian allowed one hit in the ninth.
York starting pitcher Pedro Vazquez picked up the win and Zack Neff pitched the ninth and earned his first save of the year.
The teams continue the series Sunday at 4 p.m.