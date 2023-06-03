HIGH POINT — Intermittent storms brought postponement of the Rockers game against Charleston on Saturday night at Truist Point stadium. The Atlantic League contest was rescheduled for Sunday as one of two seven inning games beginning at 3:05 p.m.
Rain began falling for the first time Saturday not long before a scheduled 6:35 p.m. start. Players started warming up for a projected start time of 8 p.m. but with a storm cell with lightning approaching the decision to postpone was made just after 8, snapping a streak of 86 straight games without a rainout.