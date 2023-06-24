WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers crushed the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 19-4 in Atlantic League baseball Saturday at Southern Maryland.
Shed Long Jr. 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead High Point (35-16), which led 7-3 through three innings and added five runs in the fifth, three in the seventh and four in the ninth.
Beau Taylor also had two hits and four RBIs, while Michael Martinez had two hits and two RBIs and Dai-Kang Yan had two hits and one RBI as the Rockers outhit Southern Maryland 18-5 for the game. A.J. Cole also had a home run.
Bryce Hensley (3-0) picked up the win in relief, striking out one while allowing one hit and no walks in two shutout innings. Starting pitcher Willie Rios (0-3) took the loss in 2 1/3 innings for the Blue Crabs (27-22).
Ian Yetsko had two hits while Philip Caulfield had two RBIs to lead Southern Maryland.
The series continues today in Southern Maryland.