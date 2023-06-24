Rockers logo.jpg

WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers crushed the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 19-4 in Atlantic League baseball Saturday at Southern Maryland.

Shed Long Jr. 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead High Point (35-16), which led 7-3 through three innings and added five runs in the fifth, three in the seventh and four in the ninth.