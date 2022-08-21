High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.