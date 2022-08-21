rockers logo.jpg

GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers set a club single-game record by hitting seven home runs in Sunday’s 13-4 win over Gastonia at Caromont Health Park.

High Point now stands at 57-51 on the season and is a half-game ahead of Kentucky in the wild card race. Lancaster is 1.5 games behind the Rockers in the wild-card battle but holds first place in North Division second-half standings by three games over first-half winner Southern Maryland. Lancaster automatically qualifies for the post-season if it wins the second-half pennant.

