HIGH POINT – The Rockers quickly turned Robert Stock’s hopes of throwing a second straight no-hitter into an entirely different experience Sunday.
High Point torched Long Island starting pitcher Stock for 13 of its 14 hits and all of its runs in five innings while rolling 10-3 at Truist Point stadium and reaching 50 wins the earliest of any team in the club’s history.
The Rockers improved to 50-27, with the 77 games beating the previous best run tp 50 wins by 13 games. They also moved to 9-5 in the second half and bumped Gastonia out of first place in South Division second-half standings by a half-game.
All nine batters in the Rockers lineup smacked at least one hit and all but one scored at least one run.
Shed Long Jr. went 4 for 5. D.J. Burt was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored. Ben Aklinski and Beau Taylor each went 2 for 5, Aklinski drove in two runs as did Miichael Russell, who stayed in the game after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch.
Dai-Kang Yang, Ryan Grotjohn, Russell and Michael Martinez also had a hit apiece.
Rockers starter Mickey Jannis worked six innings and became the first nine-game winner in the Atlantic League this season. Jannis allowed three runs and six hits, struck out six and walked three.
Neil Raimerez, seeing his first action since going on the injured list on May 16, worked two hitless innings, and Cam Bedrosian struck out the side in the ninth.
High Point, helped by a Ducks throwing error, scored two in the first after Long belted a leadoff double that ended Stock’s no-hit streak. The Rockers added one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Trent Taylor, a former Rocker, drove in all of the Ducks runs, lacing a RBI triple in the third and a two run double in the fourth.
The Rockers open a three-game series against visiting Lancaster on Tuesday.