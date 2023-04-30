HIGH POINT – With a resounding victory Saturday, the Rockers player capped a night of honoring one of the persons instrumental in the construction of Truist Point stadium and the creation of the team.
Former big leaguer Ben Brayner threw six solid innings of no-hit ball in his first High Point start, catcher Beau Taylor drove in six runs and the Rockers grounded the Long Island Ducks 10-1 on Coy O. Williard Jr. Night.
Williard, who is chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation and the Rockers board chairman, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Sitting at his customary table behind home plate, WIlliard saw video tributes by mayor Jay Wanger and High Point University president Nido Qubein, was presented a key to the city of Wagner and a signed baseball glove by the High Point University baseball team then received well wishes from fans as they passed.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe read a video statement on behalf of Williard thanking his family and others who have supported him.
“I tried to tell the team what he means to us and it’s tough when you sit down and tell them,” Rockers manager Jamie Keffe. “Reading that statement was tough. . .He’s a really special man. He built this and this is my office for six months of the year. I owe him everything. He’s the guy who put me and (pitching coach) Frank Viola together. If you’d told me 6-7 years ago that Frank Viola would be my best buddy, I’d have said you are crazy. We’ve got a special bond as a coaching staff. We’re lucky we get to call his place home and get to work together everyday.
Braymer, who faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings, thought the tribute night provided inspiration for the team.
“I think so,” Braymer said. “I just got here and it’s very evident what a positive impact he has on the community. For someone who is not from here, that’s very cool to see. I value community myself and I think that is why I continue to play this game is we have a community in the club house, we have a community in the town we play in. for someone to have a large impact on people is special, so I think everyone had a little extra pep in their step.”
Braymer was supposed to go five innings. But since he had thrown just 51 pitches, Keefe let him go one more. He finished with just 64 pitches with two strikeouts and got the victory after leaving with the Rockers up 2-0 thanks to Daiken Yoh blasting his first homer as a Rocker in big first at-bat in the second and John Nogowski lifting a sacrifice fly in the third that scored Michael Russell, who had ripped his third double of the young season.
“Fastball command was the key to my success tonight,” Braymer said. “I had a few cutters and mixed in a few changeups and a few breaking balls here and there. My breaking ball wasn’t really there tonight so I had to stick with what was working and that was fastball command, moving the ball in and out all night.”
The only baserunner that Braymer allowed was on a walk in the second. Of his 64 pitches, 44 were for strikes.
“I felt good tonight,” Braymer said. “I thought Beau did a great job of calling the game. I have a lot of confidence pitching to him. And our defense was really good. They made some great plays behind me. Michael Russell at third base was a vacuum. And D.J. (Burt) ran down some balls in center. I thought it was a good collective effort tonight.”
Taylor’s six RBIs fell one short of the club’s single-game record. He smacked a three-run double as the big blow as the Rockers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the eighth. Ben Aklinski drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in one run and Ryan Grotjohn singled in another.
Taylor smacked a three-run homer in the eighth after Shed Long singled and Aklinski was hit by a pitch.
Gabriel Castellanos retired the Ducks in order in the seventh. The no-hitter and shutout came to an end in the eighth when Luis Guerrero laced a soft single through the left side of the infield and scored Lew Ford.