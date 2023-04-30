Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – With a resounding victory Saturday, the Rockers player capped a night of honoring one of the persons instrumental in the construction of Truist Point stadium and the creation of the team.

Former big leaguer Ben Brayner threw six solid innings of no-hit ball in his first High Point start, catcher Beau Taylor drove in six runs and the Rockers grounded the Long Island Ducks 10-1 on Coy O. Williard Jr. Night.

