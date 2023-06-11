CHARLESTON, S.C. –The High Point Rockers pitching staff turned in one of their best outings of the season in securing a series win with a 5-1 victory at Charleston on Sunday afternoon. High Point starting pitcher Starter Matt Solter allowed just four hits over his six innings and three relievers retired all nine hitters they faced as the staff completed a four-hitter. The win gave the Rockers a 2-1 series win over Charleston.
The Rockers (27-13) picked up a full game in the standings and now trail Gastonia (27-12) by a half-game. The Honey Hunters dropped a 9-6 decision as Frederick scored seven in the ninth and won on a walk-off three-run homer.
High Point starter Solter (W, 1-1) had his best outing of the season, going six innings and holding Charleston to one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five. Dirty Bird starter Danny Wirchansky (L, 1-2) allowed six hits and two runs over his seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
Cam Bedrosian threw a hitless seventh inning while striking out two and Jameson McGrane followed suit with a pair of Ks in the eighth. Ryan Dull pitched a three-up, three-down ninth inning.
After Solter allowed a Luis Roman single with two outs in the third, the Dirty Birds would not have another baserunner as the Rockers staff retired the last 19 hitters they faced.
Charleston took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Yefri Perez walked, stole second, and scored on a single by Jalen Miller.
In the fifth with one out, John Daly singled through the hole at shortstop and raced to third on a broken bat double to left by Cam Williamson. Shed Long Jr. singled through second base, scoring both runners and giving the Rockers a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the eighth, facing Charleston reliever Jacob Bosiokovic, Michael Martinez drew a walk and Zander Wiel drilled his 11th homer of the season to deep left field to give High Point a 4-1 lead. Ben Aklinski followed Wiel’s homer with a walk and stole second and third. Bosiokovic walked newly-acquired first baseman Montrell Marshall and hit Brian Parreira to load the bases. A walk to John Daly brought home Aklinski, padding High Point’s lead to 5-1.
Wiel finished with three hits and two RBI while Long Jr. also drove in a pair of runs. High Point pitchers walked one and struck out 10.
The Rockers will have Monday off before returning to action on Tuesday when they start a nine-game homestand with the first of three against Frederick at Truist Point.
NOTES: Prior to Sunday’s game, the Rockers received Charleston first baseman Marshall in a trade for a player to be named later. Marshall had been playing behind Telvin Nash this season. Marshall, a 12th round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2014, was the MVP of the 2018 Midwest League All-Star game and played the 2022 season with the Lexington Legends… Both pitcher Kyle Halbohn and outfielder D.J. Burt were placed on the 7-day injured list over the weekend… Tim Bouchard, an infielder, was acquired during the week from the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League. He was due to arrive in High Point on Sunday and could be activated this week.