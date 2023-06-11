CHARLESTON, S.C. –The High Point Rockers pitching staff turned in one of their best outings of the season in securing a series win with a 5-1 victory at Charleston on Sunday afternoon. High Point starting pitcher Starter Matt Solter allowed just four hits over his six innings and three relievers retired all nine hitters they faced as the staff completed a four-hitter. The win gave the Rockers a 2-1 series win over Charleston.

The Rockers (27-13) picked up a full game in the standings and now trail Gastonia (27-12) by a half-game. The Honey Hunters dropped a 9-6 decision as Frederick scored seven in the ninth and won on a walk-off three-run homer.