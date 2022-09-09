rockers logo.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers opened a big lead early and defeated Kentucky 12-3 on Friday night in a battle among teams vying for a wild-card spot in the Atlantic League playoffs.

Winning for the eighth time in nine games, High Point improved to 68-56 and increased its wild-card lead to 5.5 games over the Genomes. Lancaster also won Friday and stayed 1.5 games behind the Rockers in the wild-card battle but the Barnstormers moved closer to winning the North Division second-half pennant and an automatic bid.

