LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers opened a big lead early and defeated Kentucky 12-3 on Friday night in a battle among teams vying for a wild-card spot in the Atlantic League playoffs.
Winning for the eighth time in nine games, High Point improved to 68-56 and increased its wild-card lead to 5.5 games over the Genomes. Lancaster also won Friday and stayed 1.5 games behind the Rockers in the wild-card battle but the Barnstormers moved closer to winning the North Division second-half pennant and an automatic bid.
A wild-card team in the playoffs became virtually assured Friday as first-half South winner Gastonia clinched at least a tie for first in the second half. The Rockers finally reached .500 in the second half at 29-29 and are in third, a half-game behind Lexington, which is 8.5 games behind the Honey Hunters.
Offensively, the Rockers were led by Logan Morrison and Zander Wiel who each had four hits, Quincy Latimore who had a homer and a game-high four RBI, and Jerry Downs who blasted a three-run homer.
The Rockers started the game with bang, scoring four times in the top of the first off Kentucky starter and former Rocker Max Povse (L, 5-10). The first five hitters that High Point sent to the plate slapped base hits: Michael Russell led off the game with a single and was followed by Michael Martinez who also singled. Downs then blasted a three-run homer, his 22nd of the year. After a double by Morrison and a single by Wiel, Latimore added a sac fly to round out the inning.
The Rockers started the game with bang, scoring four times in the top of the first off Kentucky starter and former Rocker Max Povse (L, 5-10). The first five hitters that High Point sent to the plate slapped base hits: Michael Russell led off the game with a single and was followed by Michael Martinez who also singled. Downs then blasted a three-run homer, his 22nd of the year. After a double by Morrison and a single by Wiel, Latimore added a sac fly to round out the inning.
High Point starter Mitch Atkins (W, 2-0) won his second straight start, tossing five innings of four-hit baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Gabriel Castellanos, Cam Cotter and Bryce Hensley each threw scoreless innings in relief while Junior Rincon yielded a meaningless two runs during his one inning of work.
The Rockers and Genomes play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Wild Health Field.