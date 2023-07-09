HIGH POINT – The Rockers survived in a slugfest of mammoth proportions Sunday at Truist Point.
High Point scored a total of 12 runs in the fifth and sixth innings as it opened an eight-run lead and held on to defeat Gastonia 14-13 in a wild game that featured 17 hits highlighted by three grand slam home runs.
“That was just a dogfight,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We’re sitting there crushing with an eight-run lead and before you can breath, it’s one run. Both teams were grinding, I guess it’s the way this series was supposed to end. We came in swinging and we went out swinging.”
With the victory, the Rockers won twice in a three-game series as both teams went to 1-1 in the first half and 42-23 overall.
Ben Aklinski led the attack with a two-run triple and the Rockers’ grand slam and he went 2 for 4 and drove in six runs as he finished one short of the individual club record for RBIs. Emmanuel Tapia (2 for 5) hit his first homer as a Rockers as he joined Ryan Grotjohn (3 for 5) and Brian Parreira (1 for 4) in driving in two runs each.
Michael Russell, Beau Taylor and Michael Martinez also went 2 for 5 each, as Martinex had two doubles and a RBI, Russell a double and Taylor a RBI.
Braxton Davidson and Eric De La Rosa belted the grand slams for Gastonia. Davidson drove in seven of the Honey Hunters’ runs. De La Rosa finished with 5 RBIs and Kevin Santa one.
Santa’s RBI single and Davidson’s grand slam, his second in as many days, came in the second inning and put Gastonia up 6-2.
The Rockers comeback in the fifth started with Grotjohn lacing a line drive that hit the first baseman’s hand and went into right field for a RBI single. AKlinski followed with his two-run triple. Parreria singled to left,driving in Aklinski. Tapia followed, hit a drive to right that was first ruled a home run but was changed to a foul foul then belted a two-run homer to left.
In the sixth, the Rockers sent 11 batters to the plate. Russell doubled and raced home when Taylor lifted a single. Dai-Kang Yang drew one of his three walks and Grotjohn singled, loading the bases and setting the stage for Aklinski’s bases-clearing drive over the left field wall. Tapia singled and scored whenMartinez doubled, increasing the lead to 14-6.
De La Rosa’s grand slam, which just cleared the left field wall as Yang tried to make a leaping catch, made it 14-10 in the seventh. In the eight, Davidson smacked a two-run single with the bases loaded and De La Rosa lifted a bloop single that scored another run, closing the gap to 14-13.
Rockers closer Ryan Dull shut down the Honey Hunters in the ninth as he struck out two and retired the side in order.
High Point starter Ryan Weiss got the win despite giving up six runs on 10 hits in six innings. Gastonia starter Sam Gaviglio took the loss. He was lifted with two outs in the fifth and was charged with the Rockers first seven runs.
The Rockers return to action on Tuesday when they host Staten Island.