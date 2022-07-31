WALDORF, Md. – Michael Russell collected four hits and scored four runs and Jerry Downs and Cesar Trejo each drove in a pair of runs in a 12-10 victory over Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rockers scored once in the first inning without making contact with the ball. Southern Maryland starter Adrian Cook walked Russell to start the inning. After Ben Aklinski was called out on strikes, Cook walked Downs before striking out Zander Wiel. Another walk to Quincy Latimore loaded the bases before Logan Morrison drew an RBI walk that scored Russell.

