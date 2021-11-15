HIGH POINT – Opportunities will abound to watch the Rockers at Truist Point during the first month of the 2022 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season.
The Rockers open at home against the new Kentucky team on Thursday, April 21, as they play their first 13 games and 22 of the first 28 in High Point.
All 10 of the Atlantic League’s teams will play 132 games. The Rockers will play half, or 66, of them at home.
The opening homestand includes four games with Kentucky and three games each with Lancaster, Charleston and Long Island.
“This schedule provides us with the opportunity to get off to a great start with so many home games at the start of the season,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said in a release.
The Kentucky team, which will play in the same stadium as league champ Lexington, and Staten Island are the new teams.
The Rockers will see in-state rival Gastonia the most, 34 times, but not until a three-game series in High Point that begins June 3. They meet for seven straight games beginning July 3 and for six straight in late August.
High Point plays Charleston 18 times, Kentucky 16, Lexington 15, Southern Maryland and Long Island 12 each, York and Lancaster 9 each and Staten Island seven.
The Rockers will finish their home schedule with three games against Gastonia Sept. 13-15 and will end the regular season at York with three games Sept. 16-18. The playoffs begin the next day.
Game times are to be announced.