FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning and defeated Frederick 7-6 on Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The win made the Rockers the first team in the Atlantic League to reach 20 victories this season as their record now stands at 20-7.

Trailing 5-4 after seven innings, High Point took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning. John Daly singled and newly-signed outfielder Cam Williamson reached on an error and D.J. Burt was hit by a pitch to load the bases Michael Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly which enabled Daly to score the tying run. John Nogowski then smacked a two-run single, with Greensboro native Williamson scoring the go-ahead run and Burt scoring what proved to be.

