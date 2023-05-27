FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning and defeated Frederick 7-6 on Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The win made the Rockers the first team in the Atlantic League to reach 20 victories this season as their record now stands at 20-7.
Trailing 5-4 after seven innings, High Point took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning. John Daly singled and newly-signed outfielder Cam Williamson reached on an error and D.J. Burt was hit by a pitch to load the bases Michael Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly which enabled Daly to score the tying run. John Nogowski then smacked a two-run single, with Greensboro native Williamson scoring the go-ahead run and Burt scoring what proved to be.
High Point took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Ryan Grotjohn doubled with one out off Frederick starter Elih Villanueva. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Grotjohn scored on a single by Daly. Williamson, signed Saturday after Dai-Kang Yang was placed on the injured list,
then hit his first homer as a pro and put the Rockers up 3-0.
Frederick responded in the bottom of the second when Leobaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer to cut the margin to 3-2.
The Rockers extended their lead to 4-2 in the top of the seventh on a solo homer by Ben Aklinski, his sixth round-tripper of the season. Frederick responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. A pair of errors by the Rockers led to all three unearned runs.
The Rockers called on ace reliever Ryan Dull to close the game in the ninth. He walked one and struck out one to earn his sixth save of the season.
Joe Johnson, the former High Point University player who was sent to the Frontier League before the season began, started for the Rockers after he was signed Friday and went five innings, allowing six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out two.
Jeremy Rhoades (W, 5-0) became the first Atlantic League pitcher to reach five wins by pitching the seventh inning. Frederick’s Jack Weinberger (L, 1-2) allowed two hits and three runs in the eighth inning in taking the loss.
High Point and Frederick will conclude their three-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 game at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
Of note: Williamson, a former player at Dudley High and North Carolina A&T, appeared in two games with the Rockers in 2022 during a pair of brief stints with the club, going one-for-four in two games He also played in 11 games with Empire State of the Frontier League in 2022 . . . Bench coach Albert Gonzalez is serving as manager for the weekend while Rockers manager Jamie Keefe is attending the college graduation of his son Brigham from the University of Massachusetts.