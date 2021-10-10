LANCASTER, Pa. -- High Point lost to Lancaster 8-1 on the last day of the Atlantic League regular season Sunday. The loss became the last action of the year for the Rockers when they were locked out of the ALPB playoffs.
High Point scored in the eighth when Logan Moore smacked a solo home run in the eighth inning.
The Rockers finish with a 64-55 record, the second best in the league, but failed to secure an automatic playoff berth by winning either the South Division first or second half and saw their hopes of getting in as a wild-card team end when Southern Maryland won the North Division second half on Sunday.
The wild card, which High Point had clinched, would have come into play if North first-half winner Long Island had won the second half. Long Island and Southern Maryland entered Sunday tied for first, and the Blue Crabs defeated Lexington 9-6 while the Ducks fell to York.
The Rockers lost two games to the Blue Crabs earlier in the week.
Quincy Latimore and J.R. DiSarcina each collected two hits in the finale.
Augie Sylk (5-7) started for Lancaster and threw six shutout innings while striking out three. High Point starter Craig Stem took the loss. Rockers reliever Reece Karalus got his first professional at-bat in the sixth and worked a full count before singling through the left side.