GASTONIA – The Rockers fell to Gastonia 5-2 on Sunday as their losing streak grew to five games. Rain washed out a second game that was scheduled.
All five losses have been to Gastonia since the start of the second half of the Atlantic League season on Tuesday. The Rockers dropped to 39-32 with their seventh loss in eight games. Gastonia improved to 49-21 and 5-0.
Snapping a 2-2 tie, the Honey Hunters went ahead for good with three runs in the fifth/
Rockers starter and losing pitcher Liam O”Sullivan walked Jake Skole to start the inning, hit Luis Castro with a pitch and left because of an injury. Jonathon Crawford came on and allowed a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third before a wild pitch enabled Skole to score the go-ahead run.. Two more walks by Crawford loaded the bases before a Joseph Rosa single in a run. Nathan Bates relieved Crawford and Zach Jarrett recorded his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly.
Jarrett’s other RBIs came on a pair of solo home runs that were the two hits surrendered by O’Sullivan. THe Rockers tied the score 1-1 on Tyler Ladendorf’s solo homer and at 2-2 on Adam Taylor’s RBI infield single.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Lancaster on Tuesday.