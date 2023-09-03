HIGH POINT – Another Rockers rally fell apart with the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth as York escaped with a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Truist Point.
The loss was the fifth in a row for High Point, the franchise’s longest losing streak since last season. The Rockers, however, didn’t lose any ground to Gastonia in the race of the ALPB South Division second-half pennant as Southern Maryland topped the Honey Hunters 11-2. Gastonia, at 32-16, is 3.5 games ahead of High Point, 28-19.
Down 6-4 in the ninth Shed Long Jr. laced a double and D.J. Burt drew a one-out walk. Both advanced a base on a double steal but Revolution reliever Carlos Spinal struck out Ben Aklinski and Zander Wiel in registering his first save of the season.
The Revolution smacked four homers. Richard Urena hit a solo shot as the Revs jumped out to a two-run lead against High Point starting pitcher Brandon Leibrandt (3-3). Trey Martin hit a solo homer in the sixth that broke a 2-2 tie and a solo homer by Trent Giambrone and a two-run homer by Nellie Rodriguez pushed the lead to 6-2 in the seventh.
High Point wiped out the early two run deficit in the fifth. Michael Martinez singled with one out. Long doubled and Martinez slid across the plate head first, beating a relay throw. Burt followed with a single that plated Long, making it 2-2.
An RBI single from Long in the bottom of the seventh cut the Revs’ lead to 6-3 and the Rockers added another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Dai-Kang Yang.
The teams conclude a four-game series Monday at 1 as York goes for a sweep.