HIGH POINT – Another Rockers rally fell apart with the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth as York escaped with a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Truist Point.

The loss was the fifth in a row for High Point, the franchise’s longest losing streak since last season. The Rockers, however, didn’t lose any ground to Gastonia in the race of the ALPB South Division second-half pennant as Southern Maryland topped the Honey Hunters 11-2. Gastonia, at 32-16, is 3.5 games ahead of High Point, 28-19.