LANCASTER, Pa. – The Rockers fell behind in the seventh, staged another unsuccessful rally in the ninth and lost 8-6 against Lancaster on Tuesday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
The Barnstormers held a four-run lead before Xander WIel smacked a two-run homer in the final inning. WIel also laced a two-run single in the first and finished with four RBIs, upping his total for the season to 60.
The loss was the sixth straight for High Point, which fell to 39-33 and 0-6 in Atlantic League’s second half.
The Rockers broke a 2-2 tie in the third, scoring on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and an RBI groundout. A home run cut the lead to one, and Lancaster went in front to stay with three runs in the seventh. Trayvon Robinson laced a single against reliever Chasen Bradford that brought in the tying and go-ahead runs.
Junior Rincon replaced Bradford and after issuing a walki, pitching coach Frank Viola went to the mound. That led to an altercation with the home plate umpire and resulted in Viola’s ejection. Rincon then walked the next two hitters on four pitches each, forcing home a run and giving Lancaster a 6-4 advantage. Ryan Dull then retired Melvin Mercedes on a pop out to third to escape the inning.
Robinson smacked a two-run homer off Dull in the eighth and also finished with four RBIs.
Ben Aklinski scored three times for the Rockers and was aboard when Wiel hit his 18th homer of the season in the ninth. Downs then lined to short and Michael Martinez was retired on a groundout, ending the game.
The Rockers were outhit 11-6 and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Rockers reliever Chasen Bradford was charged with all three Barnstormer runs in the seventh and took the loss. High Point starter Ivan Pineyro went five innings, allowed three runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four.
The teams meet again today at 6:30 p.m.