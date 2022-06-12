GASTONIA – Gastonia torched Rockers starter Colt Webb for six runs in less than three full innings and cruised to a 9-5 victory Sunday.
The Rockers mustered 14 runs, one more than the Honey Hunters, but left 11 runners on base in losing for the ninth straight time on three 3-game sweeps. High Point dropped to 28-18 and fell four games behind leader Gastonia (32-14) in the Atlantic League’s South Division
Webb lost for the second straight start after winning his first. He gave up four runs in the first on a run-scoring ground-rule double, two RBIs single and a sacrifice fly. He was charged with two more in the third on a RBI double and a RBI single.
Webb was lifted with two out in the third. He allowed six earned runs and nine hits, struck out three and walked one. His ERA ballooned to 10.05.
Tyler Ladendorf cracked his fourth homer of the year and got the Rockers on the board in the first ahead of the Gastonia onslaught. Xander Wiel belted a two-run homer in the fourth and cut the deficit to 6-3.. Both homers were given up by Gastonia starter and winning pitcher Reilly Hovis.
John Hayes allowed a 2-run single in the fifth, and Emmanuel Tapia belted a solo homer off Gavin Weyman in the sixth as the lead grew to 9-3.
The Rockers added one in the seventh on Logan Morrison’s RBI double, and another in the eighth as Ladendorf laced a single and drove in his second run of the game.
The Rockers start a three-game series against Long Island on Tuesday at Truist Point.