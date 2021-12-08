HIGH POINT — The Rockers are looking for a new bench coach.
Billy Horn, who served as manager Jamie Keefe’s right-hand man during High Point’s two seasons, was announced as the new manager of the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday.
Horn helped the Rockers reach the playoffs in their first season and helped 22 players sign with Major League organizations. He also coached with the Long Island Ducks, Normal Cornbelters and Ottawa Champions.
Horn replaces Mark Minicozzi, who will manage the new team in Lexington, Kentucky. P.J. Phillips will return as manager of Lexington Legends after guiding them to the league championship this year.
HPU SPORTS
HORN AMONG WEEKLY HONOREES
CHARLOTTE — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn was selected as the Big South ‘s Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for meets Dec. 2-5, the conference announced Wednesday.
Horn opened her season with a height of 4.21m (13-09.75) in the pole vault at the Liberty Kickoff. She was the top collegiate finisher in the event, and her effort ranks sixth in the nation.
High Point’s Gabriel Ludwick is the Men’s Freshman of the Week. Ludwick ran a 2:30.01 in the 1,000-meter run at the Liberty Kickoff to place fourth in the event.
MABERRY GAINS ALL-REGION STATUS
HIGH POINT — High Point University volleyball's Dylan Maberry was named honorable mention for the AVCA Southeast All-Region today as announced by the AVCA All-Region Committee.
The sophomore outside hitter was a First-Team All-Big South member after notching a team-high 367 kills with .274 hitting efficiency. She also tallied 43 blocks.