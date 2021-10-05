HIGH POINT — High Point manager Jamie Keefe admits he will be doing a lot of scoreboard- and standings-watching this week.
To cheers from the crowd, the Rockers left the field at Truist Point for the final time in the regular season Sunday as winners, prevailing 9-7 for a much needed second straight victory over Southern Maryland.
Now they go on the road for three at Southern Maryland starting today and three and possibly a fourth game at Lancaster, knowing they must keep winning and get some help to make the playoffs.
With the Saturday and Sunday wins, High Point is five ahead of the Blue Crabs in the race for a potential wild-card berth that opens up if first-half North Division winner Long Island also wins the second half. The Ducks are in danger of not sweeping, having lost four straight, keeping their slim lead over the Blue Crabs at a half-game,
High Point could also get in if they overtake Charleston for the South Division second half title, but that is looking more unlikely after the Dirty Birds rallied in the ninth to beat Lexington and stay 3.5 games ahead of the Rockers. If the Rockers were to win all their remaining games, Charleston must go 2-4 for High Point to win the second-half title outright.
Charleston finishes out with three at York and three at Gastonia. After playing the Rockers, Southern Maryland finishes with three at home against Lexington. The Ducks host Lancaster for three and end with three in York.
“All we can do is look over our shoulder,” Keefe said after the Sunday win. “Long Island isn’t helping us. Lexington didn’t help us tonight. Again, all we can do is win games. If we win games and a couple of teams slip up and another team stands up for us, then it’s going to help us. We’ve got to win ballgames, and whatever we have to do to do that, that’s what we are going to do.”
For infielder Michael Russell, the standings are more important than his quest for the league batting title. With a 3 for 5 effort on Sunday, Russell upped his average to .372, with the closest player at .359.
“I’m not trying to think about it too much,” Russell said. “I’m thinking more of the playoff race for sure. I don’t know about anyone else but I’m standings-watching. We control our destiny somewhat, but we’ve got to keep an eye on Long Island. We’re watching. But, if we win games, we should make the playoffs.”
Russell scored three times in Sunday’s game that included four lead changes. The Rockers clouted four run-producing doubles, something they had failed to do in recent weeks.
Two of the doubles plated four runs in the third and put the Rockers up 5-2. After the Blue Crabs regained the lead on two two-run homers in the fourth, High Point went ahead in the bottom of the inning when Jerry Downs blooped a two-run double. Jared Mitchell then smacked a ground-rule double that scored what proved to be the winning run. High Point’s bullpen held the Blue Crabs to one run the rest of the way. Russell crossed with an insurance run in the eighth after reaching on a hit and error.
“Hitting a double with runners in scoring position is huge and we just haven’t been able to do it,” Keefe said. “To do it three time tonight, we got that monkey off our back. There’s no tomorrow. Now we’ve got to get every one we can. I can’t tell you that we’re going to win all seven games. I know these guys are going to ball out and do everything we can do to make the playoffs.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519