HIGH POINT — The Rockers took full advantage of Staten Island’s pitching staff Tuesday.
High Point ripped 11 hits, led by Ryan Grotjohn belting two home runs and Michael Martinex smashing one, and clipped the Ferry Hawks 11-9 in the opener of a three-game series at Truist Point.
Staten Island came into the game with a next-to-last ERA of 6.14, last in hits allowed at 611, last in runs allowed at 415 and last in walks issued at 333.
The Rockers (43-23, 2-1) ripped open a close game by scoring their first five runs in the third and added four in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage. Down 11-4 after six innings, Staten Island (22-43, 0-2) closed to 11-9 and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, prompting manager Jamie Keefe to call on closer Ryan Dull to end the game with a strikeout.
“We swung the bats well,” Keefe said. “We looked tired. We’ll try to come back tomorrow and win the series.”
Grotjohn hit his first homer, a three-run shot with D.J. Burt and Michael Russell on base, in keying the third-inning as the Rockers batted around. Michael Martinez later singled with two on, and Dai-Kang Yang and Beau Taylor scored before Martinez was caught between first and second.
In the fifth, Taylor lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that plated Burt. Yang lifted a single that drove home Russell and Grotjohn, and Yang scored when Ben AKlinski doubled.
After the Ferry Hawks put three on the board in the fifth, Martinez hit a solo homer in the fifth and Grotjohn homered to center in the sixth against Western Carolina product Ryan Mitschele, who was making his professional debut.
Staten Island pounded 17 hits and also hit three homers, the last one a three-run shot in the ninth by former Rocker Roldani Baldwin that cut the margin to 11-9. Luis Castio smacked a three-run homer in the second and Anel Aguilar belted a two-run shot in the fifth.
Rockers starter Justin Nicolino, who gave up four runs and eight hits with six strike outs in five innings, was the winning pitcher. Ivan Pineyro, also a former Rocker, allowed five runs and four hits over three innings and took the loss. He appeared to suffer an arm injury in the third and didn’t come out for the fourth.
The teams meet today at noon. Mickey Jannis is expected to start on the mound for the Rockers.