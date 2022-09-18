YORK, Pa. – Looking ahead to the upcoming playoffs, the Rockers gave some of their starters the day off and finished the regular season with a 9-3 loss to the York Revolution on Sunday.
Infielders Michael Russell and Tyler Ladendorf, outfielder Zander Wiel and catched Mike Gulino were the regular position players in the lineup. Catchers Logan Moore and Roldani Baldwin started at first and third, respectively, and utility players J.R. DiSarcina and Joe Johnson manned two of the outfield positions.
The Rockers did not utilize a designated hitter as either a pitcher or pinch hitter batted. On the mound, High Point (71-61) depended on relievers from the first pitch. Junior Rincon started and allowed three runs in three innings (one in each) while striking out four. Gabriel Castellanos and Bryce Hensley each gave up a run in an inning of work. Kyle Mott came on in the sixth and worked until he was torched for four runs in the eight. Regular shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo worked the rest of the inning.
The Rockers trailed 2-1 when Johnson scored on Michael Russell’s sacrifice fly in the third. Baldwin doubled and scored Ladendorf in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Mott singled and scored Johnson in the seventh.
The Rockers start a best-of-5 divisional series at Gastonia on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m..