HIGH POINT – The Rockers had more reason for celebration Monday.
High Point’s franchise in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball won two of the 2022 organizational awards announced by the league Monday afternoon.
Rockers president Pete Fisch was named winner of the Joe Kelin Executive of the Year Award. The honor is given to the person who has made outstanding contributions through continued operating excellence.
“Pete Fisch has utilized his decades of experience in professional baseball to develop a club culture that puts a premium on customer service as well as community service,” a statement from the league said.
In addition, Truist Point was selected as Ballpark as the Year in recognition of the venue that exemplifies the values of customer service, cleanliness, overall hospitality and ambience.
Lancaster, which plays High Point in the league championship series beginning Tuesday, won the Promotion of the Year for emphasizing its rivalry with nearby York and rebranding itself as the Lebanon Ironmaster while celebrating nearby Lebanon County.
Staten Island received the Outstanding Community Service Award for its breast cancer awareness effort and DownTown of York was named Mascot of the Year.