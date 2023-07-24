HIGH POINT — The Rockers made a 180-degree improvement at the plate against Long Island in just two days.
Shut down for eight innings in an 8-2 loss on Friday, they prevailed 6-0 on Saturday and then turned sizzling hot in a 10-3 win on Sunday that ended just before rain swept over Truist Point.
All nine batters in the lineup laced at least one hit and all but one scored at least one run. All 10 runs and 13 of their 14 hits came in the five innings worked by Ducks starter Robert Stock, who threw a no-hitter on Thursday.
Shed Long Jr., who finished 4 for 5, ended Stock’s no-hit streak with a leadoff double and went to third on a wild pitch. D.J. Burt walked and stole second as the throw from the catcher went into center field, allowing Long to score and Burt to go to third. Burt scored when Ben Aklinski grounded to second.
In the second, Michael Martinez reached on an infield hit, advanced on Long’s single and scored on Burt’s single.
After Long Island scored one in the third, High Point responded with three. Ryan Grotjohn’s single drove in Beau Taylor and Michael Russell followed with a two-run broken bat single up the middle.
In the fourth, Dai-Kang Yang lined a single down the first base line that scored Burt, who reached on a fielding error by the Ducks third baseman.
In the fifth, Russell was hit on the wrist by a pitch and easily sped home when Brian Parreria sent a double off the center field wall. Burt’s grounder scored Parreira and Aklinski’s blooper that fell for a triple drove in Burt.
Mickey Jannis surrendered all three Long Island runs as he improved to 9-3, becoming the first in the league to reach nine wins.
“We swung the bats, Mickey did a good job and the bullpen was excellent,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Anytime you play Long Island, you want to take the series, so it was a good win for us.”
ON DECK: The Rockers return to action Tuesday with the start of a three-game series against defending league champ Lancaster at Truist Point. High Point then goes on the road for three games against the Spire City Ghost Hounds, formerly the Frederick Baseball Club.
Lancaster is second in North Division second half standings at 9-5, a game behind York after finishing fourth in the first half at 25-38.
Lancaster is second in team batting average at .281, just ahead of the Rockers and Gastonia. The Barnstormer pitching staff is sixth in ERA at 5.54 while the Rockers are first at 3.98.
FIRST TO 50: At 50-27, the Rockers have reached the 50-win mark faster than any club in franchise history at 77 games. The previous mark was 90 games in 2021.
BACK IN FIRST: With Sunday’s win, High Point improved to 9-5 and took first place from Gastonia by a half-game in South Division second-half standings.
HIT PARADE: Beau Taylor ranks fourth in the league in hitting at .346. Other Rockers batting over .300 are Michael Russell (.335), D.J. Burt (.331) and Shed Long Jr. (.321)