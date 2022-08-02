HIGH POINT – The Rockers grabbed the early advantage, but they couldn’t keep it.
High Point led by five runs in the middle innings, but the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes rallied late – scoring four runs in the ninth to take the lead – and defeated the Rockers 10-9 in Atlantic League baseball Tuesday at Truist Point.
Giovanny Alfonzo went 4 for 5 with two RBIs to lead High Point (46-44 overall, 7-17 second half), which led 6-1 in the fifth and 7-2 in the sixth. Jerry Downs also had two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, while Quincy Latimore had two doubles and an RBI.
Craig Stem also had a solid start, striking out five in six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, and the Rockers were in pretty good shape – leading by four with nine outs to go – when they handed off to the bullpen. But the Genomes (47-43, 13-12) stayed in the game until finally taking the lead.
Kentucky, which scored at least once in each of the final five innings, got two in the seventh in the seventh and two again in the eight to stay within three. It put two on with one out in the ninth and, with two outs, were one strike away from ending the game when Luke Becker singled to left to drive in two runs.
After a four-pitch walk to former major leaguer Felix Pie, Khris Davis – another former major leaguer who spent almost a decade in the big leagues – drove a 1-1 pitch into right-center field for a double that gave the Genomes their first lead of the ballgame. The Rockers then went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to end it.
Ryan Dull took the loss for High Point. Alexis Candelario got the win in one inning for the Genomes, who were highlighted offensively by Davis with three hits and three RBIs and Becker with two hits and three RBIs. Jack Weinberger picked up the save.
The Rockers will host Kentucky again tonight at 6:30 in the middle game of the teams’ three-game series.