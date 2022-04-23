HIGH POINT — The Rockers failed to string together hits for the second straight night and fell to the Genomes 3-1 on Saturday at Truist Point.
High Point (1-2) narrowly avoided its first shutout of the season by scoring in the ninth, Miles Williams drove a ground rule double to center, went to third on a balk and scored on Jay Gonzalez infield hit with two outs. Ben Aklinski came to the plate as the potential tying run but grounded out.
Before the two hits and run in the ninth, the Rockers had four hits for the game and five hits and no runs for 15 innings going back to the fourth inning of Friday’s 2-1, 10-inning loss.
The lack of offense follows a 10-run outing in a season-opening win Thursday.
“We’re just not getting many barrels on the ball,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “You look back in the series, the first night, we didn’t crush the ball but we put it in play and made things happen. We were in good shape there, Now it’s (two) days later and 18 more innings and something has to change.”
The Rockers had their chances. They put the first two batters in the first, third and fifth, and wasted a leadoff double in the sixth. They also struck out 12 times.
”You look at how things are going,” Keefe said. “We don’t need a big hit. We just need to barrel one and then barrel another. It doesn’t need to fall in. We just need to put the ball in play more and get some confidence.”
While the offense struggled, the Rockers pitching was solid for the most part, allowing nine hits, striking out 10 and walking four. Brady Lail started, gave up a run in the first when Demetrius Moorer reached on an error and scored on the second of consecutive singles, then didn’t allow a runner past second in his other five innings of work.
Jonathan Crawford allowed a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.
In the ninth with Bruce Hensley on the mound, Moorer reached on an infield hit, went to third on a single and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Lail was the losing pitcher. Max Povse, a former Rocker, got the win, allowing two hits and striking out six in five innings.
“Starting pitching for both sides was good,” Keefe said. “Lail threw the ball beautifully. Hensley threw the ball well, fought himself a little, made adjustments and got the job done. Crawford pitched out of it. Lots of pluses over there. The pitching’s been good. But we’re missing out on the important part. If you don’t score runs, you don’t win games.”
The series ends Sunday with an afternoon contest beginning at 4:05.