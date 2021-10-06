WALDORF, Md. — High Point managed just five hits and fell 8-2 at Southern Maryland as the Rockers’ hopes of qualifying for Atlantic League playoffs dimmed on two fronts Tuesday.
High Point failed to gain ground on Charleston, which lost to York, and remained four games ahead in the ALPB South Division as the Dirty Birds’ magic number dropped to three. The Rockers’ prospects of a wild card berth also diminished, despite holding the lead in wild card standings, as York moved into sole possession of the North Division second-half lead by a half-game over Southern Maryland as previous leader Long Island lost for the fifth time and dropped to third, a game behind York.
First-half Long Island must win the second half to create a playoff wild-card spot, which goes to the team not otherwise qualified with best overall record for the season. High Point leads the wild-card race by four games over Southern Maryland.
None of the Rockers were able to collect more than one hit, though Johnny Field and Michael Russell each had RBI doubles.
The Rockers collected just one hit through the first four innings off Southern Maryland starter Kyle Murphy while the Blue Crabs scored in each of the first four innings in building a 7-0 lead.
High Point did all of its scoring in the fifth. James McOwen walked and scored from first on a double by Field. Russell then followed with a double to score Field.
Murphy (2-1) earned the win while Cooper Casad (7-4) was handed the loss. Casad went 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out two.