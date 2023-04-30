Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — The Rockers couldn’t capitalize with the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth and fell 5-2 against Long Island on Sunday, settling for two wins in the season-opening three game series at Truist Point.

“We won the series,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “It was a well-played game. All you can ask for at the end of the game is to get the tying run to the plate. We battled all day.”

