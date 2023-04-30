HIGH POINT — The Rockers couldn’t capitalize with the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth and fell 5-2 against Long Island on Sunday, settling for two wins in the season-opening three game series at Truist Point.
“We won the series,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “It was a well-played game. All you can ask for at the end of the game is to get the tying run to the plate. We battled all day.”
D.J. Burt started the rally when he laced a double and went to third when the center fielder dropped the ball while trying to pick it up. Shed Long Jr., who went 3 for 5, followed with a triple to center that scored Burt and brought the Rockers within 5-3. Michael Russell, who went 2 for 4, followed with a walk, putting runners on first and third with two out.
John Nogowski came to the plate and worked a full pitch count but then hit a grounder to short, ending the game.
Keefe thought another crucial juncture came in the first when the Rockers, already down 2-0, couldn’t score against Ducks starter Robert Woods Jr. after having runners at first and third with nobody out.
Long led off with a double and Russell ripped a single to center field. After Nogowski struck out, Zander Wiel smashed a line drive that shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria caught. Ben Aklinski then struck out to end the inning.
“Some days you run into a darn good (pitcher),” Keefe said. “They put the damage control on us right out of the gate. He did a good job to pitch out of that. Z hit the ball on the screws and the guys dives and catches it. What are you going to do? You give yourself a chance to score a run and can’t. One of the best plays we had all day was Shed not breaking for home and getting picked off.
“But they held us scoreless and we stayed in it. That was the number one thing. That’s all I ask for is to give ourselves a chance at the end.”
The Ducks went ahead in the top of the first when former big leaguer Daniel Murphy smacked an offering from Rockers starting pitcher James Marvel (0-1) over the right field wall for a two-run homer after Hechavarria laced the first of the Duck’s five doubles.
“James controlled the zone all night and I thought he threw one bad pitch,” Keefe said. “I think when you play it back, with a base open with Murphy up, maybe you work him away. At the end of the day, we learned our lesson with him. And he can hit. He doesn’t belong here and he’ll probably be back in the big leagues before the end of the year.
Woods (1-0) scattered four hits, struck out six and walked one in tossing five scoreless innings.“They threw some good leather at us. . .So you just have to look at this series as we took 2 out of 3 and gave ourselves a chance in the third one.”
Luis Gierrero added a solo homer in the fifth, also off Marvel, who allowed four hits in addition to the three runs, struck out three and walked one.
High Point got on the board in the sixth against reliever Joe Kuzia. Russell singled, stole second and third and scored on Wiel’s single to center. Aklinski followed with a single to left. Kyle Lobstein replaced Kuzia and struck out Grotjohn looking and Daiken Yoh swinging.
Long Island added two in the eighth. Murphy laced a double that resulted in his third RBI of the game and later scored.
The Rockers resume Tuesday at home against Charleston for the start of a three-game series.