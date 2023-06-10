CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Telvin Nash laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning and Charleston Dirty Birds defeated the High Point Rockers 9-8 on Saturday night at GoMart Ballpark.
Charleston tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Charleston put together three straight singles off reliever Jeremy Rhoades to tie the game.
Neither team scored in the 10th. In the 11th, Rhoades started the inning at second and moved to third on a fly ball to left by Shed Long, Jr. Michael Martinez then hit a sac fly to right that brought home Rhoades and put the Rockers in front 8-7. In the bottom of the inning, the Dirty Birds were able to tie the game at 8-8.
In the 12th, the Rockers were held unable to advance the runner off second. In the bottom half with position player Ben Aklinski moving to the mound, Nash hit a 2-0 pitch deep into the outfield, enabling Smith to score the winning run from second.
The Rockers overcame an early four-run deficit.
Trailing 6-2 after five innings, the Rockers gained a run back in the top of the sixth when Aklinski doubled and scored on a single by Ryan Grotjohn to make it 6-3.
In the eighth, Zander Wiel slammed a solo homer, his 10th of the year, leading off the frame to pull the Rockers to within 6-4. Aklinski and Grotjohn followed Wiel’s homer with back-to-back singles off reliever Victor Lopez. John Daly then reached on a fielding error by third baseman Diego Goris as Aklinski scored to make it 6-5. Shed Long Jr. then doubled to right-center, scoring Daly for a 7-6 Rockers lead.
The Rockers opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second. Grotjohn was hit by a pitch with two outs. He went to third on a single and on a passed ball by Charleston catcher Justin O’Conner to put High Point in the lead at 1-0.
Bobby Bradley blasted a lead-off homer in the second to tie the game at 1-1. High Point took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third as Martinez singled and moved to third on a double by Beau Taylor. Wiel grounded out to short bringing Martinez home.
The Dirty Birds blew up for five runs against High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan in the third. Luis Roman and Clayton Mehlbauer picked up RBI singles and Telvin Nash blasted a two-run homer to give Charleston a 6-2 lead.
The final game of the series is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday at GoMart Ballpark. The Rockers will have an off-day on Monday then open a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, June 13 with Frederick. All games are available on a live stream on FloBaseball.com.