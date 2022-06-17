CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Charleston defeated the Rockers 7-6 in extra innings Friday, tying the score in the bottom of ninth and winning on a walk-off single in the 10th at Appalachian Power Park.
Xander Wiel drove in all six of the High Point’s runs, four of them with the franchise’s first grand slam home run of the season in the fourth. Wiel’s blast tied the score 4-4 in the third after Jay Gonzalez and Tyler Ladendorf singled and Jerry Downs walked.
High Point took the lead 5-4 in the seventh when Wiel cracked a sacrifice fly that scored Ben Aklinski, who laced his team-leading 19th double.
The Dirty Birds drew even in the bottom of the seventh when Alfredo Gonzalez hit the first homer off Ryan Dull this season. Wiel hit his team-leading 11th homer in the top of the ninth, putting the Rockers in front 6-5 and Charleston forced extra innings with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
Max Tannenbaum held the Rockers in check in the top of the tenth. Connor Justus laced the game-winning single for the Dirty Birds, scoring the ghost runner that started the inning at second base.
High Point, losing for the 12th time in 13 games, dropped to 29-21 and slipped six games behind Gastonia, which defeated Lexington 6-1 and improved to 35-15.