LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers lost against Kentucky 9-7 and failed to nail down a wild-card berth in the Atlantic League playoffs on Sunday .

High Point dropped to 69-57 as their lead over Kentucky in the wild-card race shrank to 5.5 games. The Rockers have six games left, three at home against Gastonia beginning Tuesday and three at York beginning Friday. The Genomes have seven games remaining.

