LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Rockers lost against Kentucky 9-7 and failed to nail down a wild-card berth in the Atlantic League playoffs on Sunday .
High Point dropped to 69-57 as their lead over Kentucky in the wild-card race shrank to 5.5 games. The Rockers have six games left, three at home against Gastonia beginning Tuesday and three at York beginning Friday. The Genomes have seven games remaining.
A wild-card spot in the playoffs officially opened up Sunday as Gastonia clinched the South Division second half crown to go along with the first-half pennant. Automatic berths in the four-team playoff are given to the first and second half winners in each division. If a team sweeps both halves, the open spot is filled by the non-division winner with the best overall record for the season.
The Genomes scored three in the first and ifour n the second off High Point starter and loser Neil Uskali. The Rockers tallied a single run each in each of the first four innings and added another in the sixth. The first three of those runs came courtesy of solo home runs off the bats of Michael Russell, Quincy Latimore and Ben Aklinski. The other two scored on RBI doubles from Michael Martinez, putting the Genomes’ lead at 7-5.
Kentucky extended its lead to 9-5 with a pair of runs off reliever Bryce Hensley in the seventh.
In the eighth, Zander Wiel became the first Rocker to reach the 30-homer mark in a season. High Point added another run when Russell doubled and scored Martinez, who had singled for his fourth hit of the day.