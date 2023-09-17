CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The Rockers ended the regular season with a 13-2 loss as Long Island pounded out 18 hits on Sunday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
High Point finished with a 78-46 record overall as it set a franchise record and added the ALPB South Division second pennant to its first half crown by percentage points over Gastonia, which defeated Lexington. The Honey Hunters had clinched a playoff berth as a wild card and will host the Rockers in the first two games of the best-of-5 South divisional series Tuesday and Wednesday. High Point will host the rest of the series beginning on Friday.