HIGH POINT — Center fielder D.J. Burt made a spectacular throw to the plate that kept York from scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, Emmanuel Tapia laced a walk-off single up in the middle in the bottom of the inning and the Rockers, who trailed by three going into the bottom of the ninth, defeated the Revolution 8-7 on Saturday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers improved to 64-34, extending a club record for most games over .500, and moved to 24-12 in the second half while upping their lead over Gastonia in the South division to two games.