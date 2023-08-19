HIGH POINT — Center fielder D.J. Burt made a spectacular throw to the plate that kept York from scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, Emmanuel Tapia laced a walk-off single up in the middle in the bottom of the inning and the Rockers, who trailed by three going into the bottom of the ninth, defeated the Revolution 8-7 on Saturday night at Truist Point.
The Rockers improved to 64-34, extending a club record for most games over .500, and moved to 24-12 in the second half while upping their lead over Gastonia in the South division to two games.
“That is who we are,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of the comeback. “All I preach is just get the tying run to the plate and if you do that anything can happen. These guys just don’t give in and it’s so hard every night. Sometimes you feel for them when they don’t come through. But man a night like this. Tap’s up, they have a lefty on the mound, 0-2 pitch and he throws him a heater, thank you. But, everyone had a hand in it, 1-9 in the lineup and the bullpen.”
Burt made his second big fielding play of the night when Jacob Rhinesmith laced a single leading off the 10th with ghost runner Troy Stokes Jr.
Burt failed in making a hustling diving catch but he secured the ball on the hop, got up and threw a strike to the plate that gave catcher Brian Parreria plenty of time to tag Stokes Jr. out and Rhinesmith went to second on the throw.
“I would love Sportscenter to put Statcast on it because I want to know how fast he was running and how much ground he covered,” Keefe said. “He said he dove and didn’t need to dive. He realized at the last second , ‘Oh (no)’ but Benny (right fielder Ben Aklinski) told him to dive if needed because he didn’t know if was going to get there. And then that throw was special. What else can you say? You can’t teach some of the things that he can do.”
Reliever Cam Bedrosian then struck out Trey Martin and Alejandro Rivero as Rhinesmith failed to advance.
In the bottom of the inning, Wiel started at second as the ghost runner. Leadoff batter Parreria popped to short. Revolution manager then decided to intentionally walk Dai-Kang Yang so that his lefty reliever Zack Neff could face left handed batting Tapia, who foiled the strategy with his liner up the middle that enabled Wiel to score the winning run.
It was the only lead for the Rockers, who trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the sixth and were down three in the bottom of the ninth. Tapia led off the inning with a walk and was lifted for designated runner Joe Johnson. With one out Shed Long Jr. singled, Burt walked and Ben Aklinski followed with a bases-clearing double to right that created a 7-7 tie.
“It’s a special team and some nights you don’t know what to say and tonight is one of those nights,” Keefe said. “Give them an opportunity and they’ll take advantage of it. It’s a special team, special team.”
Burt reached bases on of his five trips to the plate as he went 3 for 3, walked twice, scored twice and extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 53. Wiel, in addition to scoring the winning run, went 3 for 5 with a solo homer that got the Rockers on the board in the sixth and a single that scored the first of three runs in the sixth. Parreria followed with an RBI double that scored Aklinski and Yang lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Wiel.
Drew Mendoza swung the big bat for the Revolution, going 4 for 4 with two homers, a walk and six RBIs. He laced a two-run single in the first, a solo homer in the third, a two-run homer in the fifth and a RBI single in the seventh. Alexis Pantoja’s single in the second drove in the Revolution’s other run.
Rockers starter Mickey Jannis allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. Austin Ross went the next two innings, giving up the run in the seventh. Kyle Halbohn and Sam Selman also threw a hitless inning in relief each in addition to Bedrosian, who improved to 2-1.
York starter T.J. Hintzen went six innings. He allowed four runs and seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
The teams complete a three-game series today. Craig Stem is scheduled to start on the mound for the Rockers.