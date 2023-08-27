FREDERICK, Md. – D.J. Burt scored the go-ahead run when Dai-Kang Yang hit a squibber to the pitcher in the top of the ninth and the High Point Rockers edged the Spire City Ghost Hounds 7-6 on Saturday at Nymeo Field.

The ninth inning run made a winner of Rockers reliever Cam Bedrosian (W, 3-1) despite allowing Spire City to score the tying run in the eighth.