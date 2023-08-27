FREDERICK, Md. – D.J. Burt scored the go-ahead run when Dai-Kang Yang hit a squibber to the pitcher in the top of the ninth and the High Point Rockers edged the Spire City Ghost Hounds 7-6 on Saturday at Nymeo Field.
The ninth inning run made a winner of Rockers reliever Cam Bedrosian (W, 3-1) despite allowing Spire City to score the tying run in the eighth.
Spire City’s Dovydas Neverauskas took the loss. He allowed a lead-off single to Burt and a single by Aklinski, putting runners on the corners. After Aklinski stole second and Wiel struck out, Ryan Grotjohn was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Yang then hit a swinging bunt back to Neverauskas whose only play was at first as Burt scored the go-ahead run.
Ryan Dull tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to secure his league-leading 17th save of the season.
The win gives High Point the best full-season record in the Atlantic League at 68-35 and its 27-13 second half mark gives the Rockers a 1.5 game lead over Gastonia at 26-15 in the South Division. The 33 wins over .500 is a franchise record.
Burt ran his streak of reaching base to 58 consecutive games when he walked in the first. He later scored when Zander Wiel singled.
After falling behind 2-1, High Point regained the lead as it put three runs on the board in the fourth. Brian Parreira singled and Emmanuel Tapia drew a walk. Michael Martinez singled to center to bring home Parreira before Shed Long Jr. sent a single to center that plated Tapia and Martinez as High Point took a 4-2 lead.
The Rockers’ lead grew to 6-2 in the fifth when Parreria smacked a homer, his 10th of the season, with Yang on base. Spire City scored twice in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh made it 6-5. In the eighth, Bedrosian walked Luke Becker, who went to second on a groundout, went to third on a wild pitch and scored the tying run when Leobaldo Cabrera singled. Final game of the three-game series is Sunday at 1 p.m.