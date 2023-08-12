Rockers logo (1).jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dai-Kang Yang singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 13h and the Rockers won the longest game in club history, edging Charleston6-5 in 13 innings on Friday at GoMart Ballpark.

Ben Aklinski started the 13th inning at second and moved to third on a disengagement violation by Charleston pitcher Brayden Theriot as John Daly drew a walk to put two aboard. After Daly stole second, Beau Taylor received an intentional walk to load the bases for Yang, who singled home Aklinski for a 6-5 High Point advantage.