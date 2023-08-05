HIGH POINT – High Point starting pitcher Brandon Leibrandt made his best start of the season, going five scoreless innings as the Rockers took game two of the series 6-1 in front of a crowd of 2,045 at Truist Point on Saturday night.

Leibrandt (W, 1-2) yielded just three hits while walking one and striking out three. Neil Ramirez came on in the sixth and allowed a single run in the eighth before Cam Bedrosian and Austin Ross recorded the last four outs of the game.