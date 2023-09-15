Rockers logo (1).jpg

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The High Point Rockers scored runs in each of the first four innings, built a five-run lead after six, and posted a 7-3 win over Long Island on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Rockers (36-23) took a one-game lead over Gastonia (36-25) in the ALPB South Division second half race as the Honey Hunters lost to Lexington, 7-1. Gastonia, however, is assured a spot in the playoffs as a wild card if it does not win the second half and will play host to High Point in Game 1 of the divisional series on Tuesday (it was the Rockers choice to start on the road. Game 2 is in Gastonia on Tuesday and the remainder of the best-of-5 series shifts to High Point starting with Game 3 on Friday.