CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The High Point Rockers scored runs in each of the first four innings, built a five-run lead after six, and posted a 7-3 win over Long Island on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
The Rockers (36-23) took a one-game lead over Gastonia (36-25) in the ALPB South Division second half race as the Honey Hunters lost to Lexington, 7-1. Gastonia, however, is assured a spot in the playoffs as a wild card if it does not win the second half and will play host to High Point in Game 1 of the divisional series on Tuesday (it was the Rockers choice to start on the road. Game 2 is in Gastonia on Tuesday and the remainder of the best-of-5 series shifts to High Point starting with Game 3 on Friday.
The win was a franchise-record 36th on the road for High Point, which improved to 77-45 and set a franchise record for wins in a season.
Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta (W, 7-2) went six innings and while he allowed nine hits, he yielded just two runs while walking one and striking out four. Long Island’s Joe Iorio (L, 5-9) tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs.
The Rockers plated a pair of runs in the first as Michael Martinez singled and Ben Aklinski drew a walk. Dai-Kang Yang singled to right to score Martinez with Aklinski moving to second. Beau Taylor sent a single to center that scored Aklinski and the Rockers had a 2-0 lead.
Long Island’s Sam Travis had an RBI single in the bottom of the first as the Ducks (65-47) made it a 2-1 game.
The Rockers then scored five unanswered runs over the next five innings. In the second, Brian Parreira singled, moved to second on a single by Shed Long, Jr. and scored on a ground out by Martinez. Yang drilled a solo homer in the third, his 10th of the year, to put the Rockers in front 4-1. Zander Wiel drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1. The Rockers added two more runs in the sixth. Martinez reached on a fielding error and Aklinski walked. Wiel singled home Martinez and Yang’s single brought Aklinski home.
Long Island loaded the bases off Manzueta in the sixth and scored on a Jonathan Guzman ground out to close the deficit to 7-2.
Sam Selman and Taylor Guerrieri each threw a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Halbohn allowed a run in the ninth to account for the 7-3 final.
OF NOTE: The pairing for the North Division playoff series is also set. Lancaster clinched the North Division second-half title with a win on Friday and will host first-half winner Long Island beginning on Tuesday. . .The Hagerstown team that begins play next season will be known as the Flying Boxcars in a tribute to the C-119 “Flying Boxcar” cargo planes manufactured by Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown during World War II.