HIGH POINT — The Rockers ended their lack of run support for starting pitcher Craig Stem in a huge way Sunday.
High Point pounded 15 hits and smashed York 12-2 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game series. The offensive outburst was entirely the opposite of 2-0 and 4-0 defeats in Stem’s last two starts.
This time, the Rockers posted 11 runs, highlighted by a six runs in the second, before Stem (6-6), who worked on a day less of rest than normal and was on a pitch count, went to the showers after five innings of work in which he allowed two runs, four hits, struck out three and walked one.
Jerry Downs went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Morrison laced two doubles, drove in three runs and scored one. Michael Russell was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Michael Martinez was 3 for 5 and hit a leadoff homer that got things rolling in the second, which ended with the Rockers sending 11 batters to the plate and leading 8-0.
Ben Aklinski was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Zander Wirl went 1 for 5 but drove in two runs with groundouts. Jay Gonzalez was 2 for 5.
York starter Courtney Mack, who gave up eight runs, was the loser. He fell while trying to make a play on a bases-loaded check-swing dribbler in front of the plate in the second. He completed the inning, came out to start the third, doubled over after trying to throw warmup tosses and left because of injury.
High Point improved to 65-55 with its fifth straight victory and also stayed in front in the wild card race by a half-game over Lancaster and 1.5 games over Kentucky. Lancaster and Kentucky also won Sunday.
The Rockers begin a three-game series with Lancaster on Tuesday at Truist Point. The Barnstormers are trying to hold onto first place in the North Division, which would result in an automatic playoff bid as the second half winner.
Wild-card berths only come into play if a team sweeps both halves in a division. Gastonia won the first half in the South and is six games ahead of Kentucky with 12 games to play in the second. Lancaster is five games ahead of first-half winner Southern Maryland in the North.
High Point scored two in the first on a sacrifice fly by Downs and one of Wiel’s groundouts.
After the Martinez homer in the second, Aklinski had the run-scoring check swing roller. Downs ripped a two-run double past the first baseman. Wiel had another RBI grounder and Morrison doubled in a run.
In the fourth, Morrison laced a two-run double and scored on Gonzalez’s single. The Rockers scored their final run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.