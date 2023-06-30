GASTONIA – The High Point Rockers set a season-high with 19 base hits and won the final game of the three-game series from Gastonia by a final of 11-1 on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.

The win pulls the Rockers to within one game of the first place Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League South Division. High Point is now 37-18 on the season while Gastonia stands at 38-17. Each team has eight games remaining, including one head-to-head meeting, before the end of the first half of the Atlantic League on Friday, July 7.