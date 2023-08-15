LEXINGTON. Ky. — The Rockers scored six runs in the first two innings and rolled past the Lexington Counter Clocks 10-4 on Tuesday.
Shed Long Jr. belted a home run and Quincy Latimore laced an RBI double in the first. In the second, Ben Aklinski ripped a two-run ground-rule double and Latimore added a two-run single for High Point.
Zander Wiel belted two homers, a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run bomb in the seventh, Ryan Grotjohn smacked a solo homer in the sixth.
Wiel went 3 for 5, and Burt, Aklinski, Latimore, Grotjohn and Long has two each as High Point pounded 14 hits.
Craig Stem (1-1), who was activated earlier in the day, picked up the win on the mound as he allowed a run and four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.