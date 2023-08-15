LEXINGTON. Ky. — The Rockers scored six runs in the first two innings and rolled past the Lexington Counter Clocks 10-4 on Tuesday.

Shed Long Jr. belted a home run and Quincy Latimore laced an RBI double in the first. In the second, Ben Aklinski ripped a two-run ground-rule double and Latimore added a two-run single for High Point.