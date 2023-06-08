HIGH POINT — On a dreary, cool night, the Rockers bats sizzled Wednesday.
High Point smashed four home runs in a game for the first time since Sept. 11 of last year and routed Southern Maryland 12-1 in a game that started 1 hour and 45 minutes late because of rain at Truist Point.
Beau Taylor hit a grand slam, Zander Wiel and John Nogowski smacked two run shots and Michael Martinez contributed a solo blast.
The Rockers finished with 15 hits with Michael Russell going 4 for 5 with four runs scored. Wiel was 3 for 5 and drove in four runs and Nogowski drove in three. Taylor was 2 for 3 and Cam Williamson 2 for 4.
“We haven’t done that in a while,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe, “It’s been a week and a half since we put some serious runs on the board. It made a difference with the wind not blowing in. We got a little dead wind tonight. We hit the ball really hard.”
Wiel hit a shot to left that went 411 feet with Russell aboard in the first and Russell was on when Nogowski hit a ball that went 372 feet in the third and upped the lead to 4-1.
Taylor belted his grand slam in a five-run fourth that also included Wiel driving in a run with a bases-loaded groundout. Martinez led off the fifth with a solo shot to right and the Rockers added two more in the inning on Nogowski’s sacrifice fly and Wiel’s RBI single.
“At one point we had 10 hits and only five runs but Beau took care of that,” Keefe said. “We didn’t even know he hit a grand slam.
High Point improved to 25-11 and pulled within a half-game of Gastonia, which lost to Charleston.
Ryan Weiss (w, 1-0), who was released from Triple-A Omaha last month, tossed five solid innings in first start for the Rockers. He gave up a run in the third on a RBI groundout with one out, worked out of trouble with two on in the second and fifth, struck out two, walked one and left with High Point up 9-1. He threw 69 pitches, 43 for strikes.
“He threw the ball well and it’s alway nice to get some runs early,” Keefe said. “He commanded the zone the whole time. He had one inning that got tight but then he got a ground ball to get out of it. And the bullpen was really, really good.”
Cam Bedrosian, Jameson McGrane, Austin Ross and Kyle Halbohn tossed an inning each of scoreless ball.
Bedrosian, who was added to the roster this week, is a former Major Leaguer who is the son of Cy Young winner Steve Bedrosian. He needed just 10 pitches, eight of them strikes, in retiring the side in order in the sixth.
“It was nice to get Bedrosian back out there and back underneath the lights because he hasn’t pitched in awhile,” Keefe said.
McGrane loaded the bases in the seventh on two singles and a walk with one out then got out of trouble with a strikeout and pop out. Ross faced two on after a double and walk then got out of the inning with a strikeout. Halbohn zipped through the ninth.
“Everybody else threw the ball well,” Keefe said. “Rossie had a stumble in the eighth and fixed it on his own and commanded the zone except for one hitter. For him to come back with the strikeout after the walk, he needed that. His fastball was on fire and his curveball was good and then he lost it later in the inning. But, there was nothing bad by anybody in the bullpen.”
The final game of the three-game series is Thursday at 6:35.