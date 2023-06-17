Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – Matt Solter tossed seven solid innings, the first six of them scoreless, and the Rockers defeated Southern Maryland 6-3 on Saturday at Truist Point.

Solter, making his fourth start of the season, gave up five hits and a run, struck out three and walked one while improving to 2-1. Squaring a three-game series, the Rockers improved to 30-15 and remained 1.5 games behind Gastonia in the battle for first in the Atlantic League South.