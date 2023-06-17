HIGH POINT – Matt Solter tossed seven solid innings, the first six of them scoreless, and the Rockers defeated Southern Maryland 6-3 on Saturday at Truist Point.
Solter, making his fourth start of the season, gave up five hits and a run, struck out three and walked one while improving to 2-1. Squaring a three-game series, the Rockers improved to 30-15 and remained 1.5 games behind Gastonia in the battle for first in the Atlantic League South.
“It was a really well-pitched game by Solter,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “He had it from pitch No. 1. It’s nice to get seven out of your starter. I’m happy for him but happy for us. He gave us an opportunity to get on the board first, and we swung the bats really well. We should have had more runs but they played really good defense. We’ll take this and rock into tomorrow trying to win the series.”
Solter retired the side in order over the first three innings, worked out of trouble after giving up two hits in the fourth, faced the minimum number of batters in the fifth and sixth and allowed a run in the seventh on a RBI single that followed a triple.
Solter threw just 81 pitches and 52 strikes in his longest start of the season as his ERA shrank to 4.66.
“He threw everything for strikes,” Keefe said. “He dropped down more today than he’s ever dropped down. And like (catcher) Beau (Taylor) said, that is what he has to do. If he does that he has a chance to be successful. When he throws over the top, he tends to get hit. He had a nice little mix of up and down. When you get 91-94 (miles an hour) coming from up here and 88-91 from over here (the side), it’s a tough look. He’s throwing that sweeping slider and fastball from over there. If he continues to do that, he can have some success.”
By the time the Blue Crabs (25-18) got on the board, the Rockers had put five on the board against former Rocker hurler Neil Usakali (1-2).
Zander Wiel was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs that upped his total for the season to 34. Michael Russell was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Shed Long Jr. also drove in a run.
Long led off with a walk in the first and scored when Wiel singled. In the third, D.J. Burt led off with a double and scored on Russell’s ground rule double.
High Point tacked on three in the fifth. Daiken Yoh led off with a double, went to third when John Daly put down a perfect bunt single and scored when Long singled and Daly went to second. Daly then advanced to third on a double-play and scored when Grotjohn took a high ball four that was fumbled by the Blue Crabs catcher. Grotjohn stole second and scored on Wiel’s ground-rule double that bounced over the outfield fence.
The Rockers answered after the Blue Crabs scored in the seventh. Michael Russell doubled, went to third on a ground ball and scored on a wild pitch.
For the first time in weeks, the Rockers were healthy enough for Keefe to play his preferred lineup of Long, Russell, Grotjohn, Wiel, Ben Aklinski, Taylor, Michael Martinez, Yoh and D.J. Burt. That was short-lived as Burt suffered a hamstring issue and exited the game after four innings.
“He pulled himself out and that’s what we need to do because we need to take care of ourselves,” Keefe said. “He did that knowing we could put Daly out there which is fine. We had the lineup out there that we want. Maybe that was a little teaser. Hopefully we can get him back out there in the next week. I don’t know if it’ll be two days or two weeks. He won’t be out there tomorrow but we’ll see how he is on Tuesday.”
The series ends Sunday. Ryan Weiss is the projected starter on the mound for the Rockers.